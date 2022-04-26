PLEASE NOTE CHANGE FROM PRIVATE TO PUBLIC VISITATION

Hibbs
James Edward “Jim” Rable Jr., 70, of Hibbs, passed away on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his beloved wife and daughter at his side.
He was born on December 8, 1951, in Brownsville. Son of the late James Edward and Betty Mae Lindsey Beachly Rable, Sr.
Jim was a lifetime and very active member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Brownsville, serving in many different capacities in the church. He was also a member of The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association, Fairbank Rod and Gun Club, and Trout Unlimited.
Jim was retired from Hoy’s Concrete Company in Waynesburg, where as he previously served as a Steward for The Teamster’s Union. He was a baseball coach and statistician for his grandson Josh’s baseball teams over the years. Jim was a mentor to many young baseball players in the area.
He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and even fly tying his own flys to reloading. He also trained many of his beloved dogs to accompany him on his hunts.
He enjoyed sports, camping, gardening, and all wildlife. Jim took up a love of horses with his granddaughter, Madison, and was involved with their care. He made wine with his father and the two of them also did woodworking together.
Jim is survived by his wife and soulmate of 49 years, Linda G. Skoda Rable; his only daughter, Nicole L. “Nikki” Szerensci and husband Bryan, of Masontown; two grandchildren, Josh and Madison Jo; sisters, Gloria Sich, Gail Kemp and husband John, Stephanie Whitsett, and Debra Dirda; brother, Frank Rable and companion Joe; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Funeral Services on Wednesday will be private for the family only.
Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Jim’s name to: Brownsville Area Ministerial Association, 215 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417
