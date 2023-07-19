Uniontown
Prevail Cook Amato Hall, 36, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will meet from 12 to 4 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Prevail's life, Wednesday, July 19, with Pastor Robert Miller officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.