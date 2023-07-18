Uniontown
Prevail Cook Amato Hall, 36, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born January 18, 1987, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Jeffrey Henson and Kimberly Ann Cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lloyd Amado.
Prevail enjoyed spending time with her family. Her family and her pets were her life. She also loved gardening and helping others in need. She was a loving, caring, compassionate, wonderful woman, who will be missed by all she loved and knew. She touched many lives and she will never be forgotten and forever loved.
Left to cherish Prevail's memory are her loving husband, Trevor Hall; and three loving children, Landon Hall, Isaac Hall and Kimberly Hall; grandmother, Cleo Amato of Monongahela, who adopted Prevail; grandfather, Melvin Cook, Jr. of New Eagle; aunts, Debbie Vedder, Kathy Vignoli and husband Samuel, Carol Smith, Kelly Dieteman and husband Richard, and Jaime Cook; mother and father-in-law, Pastor Buzz Hall and wife Valerie; and Aiden and many cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will meet from 12 to 4 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Prevail's life, Wednesday, July 19, with Pastor Robert Miller officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
