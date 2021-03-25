Confluence
Priscilla C. Jenkins, 70, of Confluence, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born February 26, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of Matilda Zinn of Confluence and the late William Zinn.
Her husband, Buddy, and a daughter, Christy Marie Wilson, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother; daughters Tillie Cochran (Charles) of Meyersdale and Cathy Olinzock (Jarrad) of Confluence; grandchildren Sarah Lashbaugh, Charles Cochran, Julie Cochran, Kiah Lewis (Jeremy), Mattie Barkosh (Jimmy), Dylan Olinzock, Jaylee Lewis and Chris, Elijah and Isaac Olinzock; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Jasper; sister Anna Mae Benson of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; and brothers William Zinn (Diane) of Uniontown and Dennis Zinn (Donna) of Smithfield; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Priscilla was a 1969 graduate of Uniontown High School, was active at the Confluence Senior Center and participated in the Wii Bowling League.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, March 25, in the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence, with the Rev. Dean Hay Jr. officiating.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
