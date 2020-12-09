Elco
Priscilla M. Jeffries, of Elco, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born May 24, 1933, a daughter of Homer and Bertha Sphar Morris.
She graduated from California High School in 1951 and Penn Commercial Business/Technical School in Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Arthur P. Jeffries, in 2005; a daughter, Carla Ellen and son-in-law Donald F. Turosik.
Priscilla worked at the Roscoe Ledger, Pittsburgh Steel Company, and the Engineering Department of the University of Virginia; she retired with more than 15 years as the office manager for APSCUF, the Faculty Union at California University of Pennsylvania.
She was a member of Roscoe United Methodist Church, APSURF, and social member of the Roscoe American Legion Post 801.
Priscilla enjoyed traveling, especially to the Outer Banks, reading, card club, her grandchildren and special dog, Trace.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Diane and Lee Greenlief; granddaughter Lauren Turosik of Arlington, Va.; a grandson, Frank and wife Ashley Turosik; and great-grandchildren Theodore and Helena Turosik, all of California; a special friend, Dawn Celaschi; and nephew Rick (Patty) Lombard and family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, in the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767.
marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. At the family's request, interment will be private and held in Howe Cemetery. Guests are asked to please wear face masks and abide by personal protective guidelines and social distancing.
