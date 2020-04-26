Dunbar
R. Brady Mitchell, 93, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A son of Rayburn D. Mitchell and Dorothy Brady Mitchell, he was born in Fawn Township, near Tarentum, September 23, 1926.
Brady graduated from Tarentum High School, where he played football. His senior year he was on the Allegheny Kiski Valley All-Star Team.
He served two and a half years in the Navy during World War II. Part of that was with Amphibious Force and he saw action in the South Pacific. After the war, while stationed in California, he was chosen to be in the honor guard for Admiral William "Bull" Halsey. This was for the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game. He sometimes remarked that it was one of the highlights of his life.
He returned home the spring of 1946 and was recruited by the University of Florida to play football. While at Florida for two seasons, he lettered and started some games. In January 1948, he transferred to Westminster College. He excelled both academically and in football. In the five semesters at Westminster he was on the honor roll four times. In the two football seasons he was first team, All District (Class B), both seasons and in the season of 1949 he was also Honorable Mention All Colleges All State. In 1999 he was inducted into the Westminster College Football Hall of Fame. He graduated in 1950 and came to Connellsville as an assistant football coach and teacher. He coached football six years and spent 31 years as a teacher and three years as an administrator, retiring in 1984.
Brady received his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1953. He purchased his farm in Dunbar Township in 1954, where he raised hay, grain and beef cattle and had never completely retired from farming. In 1960, he received his State Dairy Farm Inspector's License and for seven years inspected the farms that sold their milk to five area dairy companies.
In the late 1960s, he went back to school and took evening classes at West Virginia University. After several years he attained 60 credits beyond his master's degree (Doctors Equivalency). From 1985 to 1991, he ran the Farm Equipment Leasing business for Farm Credit from his farm.
Brady is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21, Connellsville, where he served as an officer for more than 25 years. He is a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.
Brady loved the outdoors. After retiring from teaching he and some friends made several hunting trips to Wyoming and Colorado. They camped out for more than a week in the mountains 45 miles from town. In 1998, Brady, his brother John and son Matt took a 15-day trip to Alaska. He also hunted with his sons, Matt and Mark almost every year here in Fayette County.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Barthels, whom he married in 1951; two sons and a daughter, Matthew B. Mitchell and wife Judy of Dunbar Township, Mark T. Mitchell and wife Kristi of Venice, Fla., and Diane Mitchell of Connellsville; five granddaughters and one grandson; and eight great-grandchildren.
Brady was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Arla Gwynn and Juanita Trees; and brother John Mitchell of Tarentum; and a daughter, Lisa Ann Mitchell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. All arrangements are under the direction of BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
