R. Niles Dodson

Robert Niles Dodson, 78, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Uniontown Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Morgantown on Sept. 10. 1944, a son of the late James Robert and Martha Virginia Blaney Dodson.
A 1962 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he also graduated from West Virginia University School of Music with a degree in Music Education. Niles earned additional credits from Penn State University as well as WVU, and was a longtime student of Professor James Miltenberger.
Mr. Dodson was an outstanding accomplished pianist and organist. He taught music for many years in the Albert Gallatin School District, in addition to private training in vocals and piano.
Being a piano technician and tuner, he was known for his profession all over Fayette, Westmoreland and Greene Counties, and the Morgantown area. Throughout his music career, he had been organist for various churches in western Pennsylvania and Morgantown, including the Point Marion United Methodist Church, and served as conductor of various community choral programs.
A classically trained musician representing a high quality of sacred church music, Mr. Dodson was Minister of Music at Central Christian Church in Uniontown for nine years. During that time he was instrumental in purchasing the grand piano there in the church sanctuary in memory of his mentor and friend, William L. Caton.
Inspired by his father and grandfather, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and, for all of his life, enjoyed walking and biking in the mountain area. He was also known for his love of his faithful dogs and cats throughout his life.
His friends are invited to gather for graveside services in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, on Wednesday, Dec.7, at 3 p.m. Rev French Jenkins will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
