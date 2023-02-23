Brownsville
Rachel J. Mlinarcik, 64, of Brownsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
She was born on August 9, 1958, in Brownsville, to the late Richard, Sr., and Ann Marody Mlinarcik.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by: her brother, Richard Mlinarcik, Jr.; nephew, Anthony Colinet; and infant niece, Eva Stalone.
She is survived by: sisters, Annette (Martin) Stalone, Joanne Colinet and Ramona Restina; brother, John (Tammy) Mlinarcik; and many nieces and nephews.
A public Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the Historic Church of Saint Peter, in Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Arnel Tadeo as celebrant.
Private interment requested by family to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.