Rachel L. Volk, 38, of East Pittsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Born February 23, 1984, in Greensburg, daughter of Nancy Grote Volk and the late Robert W. Volk.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her grandparents, Robert W. and Gladys Volk; her children, Camden and Tessa Moretti; her significant other, Michael Moretti; her sister, Emily Volk of Osceola, Ind.; and brother, Steven Volk of Crafton; her nephews, Justin Ford and Tyler Weiss; her uncles and aunts, Gerard (Ceane) Grote; Raymond (Amy) Grote, William Donovan and Harry "Sonny" Musgrove, Ross (Margaret) Volk and Jan (Ben) Caplan.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Anne Grote; Step-grandmother, Eleanor Catney Grote; and her aunts, Mary Ellen Donovan and Janet Musgrove.
Rachel loved socializing with her family, was a loving mother, and her greatest joy was spending time with her children. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Prayers of Transfer at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 416 S. Broadway Street, Scottsdale, at 11 a.m.
