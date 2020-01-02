Charleroi
Raekwon Stevenson, 24, of Charleroi, died unexpectedly in a car accident on Monday, December 30, 2019. How blessed we were to be given 24 years to raise such a loving and caring young man who touched so many lives. Born November 17, 1995 to Vaughn W. Stevenson of York and Carla Rae Spence Michaux of Charleroi.
He graduated from Brownsville High School in 2014. He was a very good athlete and excelled in every sport he played. He was a team player in wrestling, basketball, football, and baseball. Raekwon loved fishing, playing X-Box and was an avid Steeler fan. He loved to cook for his family and was a wonderful daddy. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Charleroi. Above anything else Raekwon loved life and the many friends and family who were a part of it. He had a smile that was contagious, and his personality was endearing.
In addition to his parents Vaughn Stevenson (Dionne Warrick), and Carla Rae and Demond Michaux of Charleroi, he leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Jerimiah Anthony Schoch-Stevenson and Raekwon Jerimiah Stevenson and a son, Vaughn William Stevenson, to be born in February; brother, Charles Geoffrey Douglas of Charleroi; fiance, Ashley E. Russman; two nephews, Ameer and Malek Douglas; one niece, Jalayah Douglas; two god daughters, KiMyah and KiMeyah Dean; grandparents, Reverend Robert and Evangelist Kathleen Spence, Jr. and Joyce Stevenson; aunts and uncles, Deatta L. Dean, Brandy N. Bartlett, Tony Stevenson, Justin and Deborah Spence, Sheila Jones, Shanna Spence, LaShae Stevenson, Patty Watson, Eric Rugg, Shawn Stevenson, and Brandy L. Mitchell Spence; Godparents, Quinton Brown, Sr. and Jennifer Novak; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, January 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. the time of service at the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association, 624 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown, Pa 15401.
Dr. Reverend F. Diane Hobson, Pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Charleroi, will officiate and give the eulogy, assisted by the Reverend Robert Spence, grandfather, and Reverend Darrell Spence, Sr., cousin.
Interment will be at Lafayette Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME. 645 McMahon Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877. Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director in charge.
