Uniontown
Raelene Aguero, 56, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, following her courageous and bravely fought battle with cancer.
She was born on September 28, 1964, in Germany, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Williams Wurzler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kirk Aguero; and also her beloved dog "Athena."
Raelene had been employed with West Brownsville Borough before she fell ill due to pneumonia.
She is remembered best by her adventurous spirit, love of travel, and dedication to her family.
She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Full Sail University and later a Master's Degree in Video Cinematography. She specialized in Brand Marketing and Media Production, Management Resources and Photography. Her dream was to be a Producer, bringing awareness to social issues such as substance dependency and was passionate about helping people in the recovery community.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Samantha R. Evermon and her boyfriend Allen Shields of Allison; three grandchildren, Adeline, Gabriele, and Elijah Evermon; sister, Maryjo Nelton and children Aaron Wurzler and Hailey Nelton; brother, Joseph Wurzler and wife Tara and children Alexandria McConnell, Joseph Wurzler IV, Zakaree, Heaven, and Lilah Wurzler; and sister-in-law, Lori Aguero and son Kirk Aguero of Texas and Florida; many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins, also her grandkitty, "Caden".
In the words of her loving nephew Aaron, "Her getting the final say is the last of a long line of wins. She did not lose this fight. She won. She is victorious. May we all learn a lesson in strength and determination from the last few wonderful years she blessed us with."
In her memory contributions may be made to Raelene Aguero's celebration of life fund via gofundme.com/rae-agueros-celebration-of-life-fund.
In accordance with her wishes, her family and friends will celebrate her life in the coming weeks and will be announced on a later date.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
