East Millsboro
Ralph "Donnie" Cavanaugh, Jr., 69, of East Millsboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
He was born on March 16, 1952, in Connellsville, son of the late Ralph D. Cavanaugh, Sr., and Mary Showman Good.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher R. Cavanaugh.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra E. Smith Cavanaugh; two sons, Ralph "Donnie" Cavanaugh, III., and his wife Amy, Matthew Cavanaugh and his wife Kristen; three grandchildren, Dylan, Andrew, and Elizabeth.
Donnie was a skilled mechanic and tool salesman. He was a very proud "Pap-Pap" to his three grandchildren. Donnie will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at which time a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22nd, with Pastor John Thomas Officiating.
Interment will follow in West Bend Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.