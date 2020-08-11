Ralph Denney

Uniontown
Ralph "Hap" Denney, of Uniontown, formerly of Connellsville, went peacefully, to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was in the comfort of his home, lovingly surrounded by his family.
Hap graduated from Brownsville High School in 1959. He went on to serve in the Marines Corps Reserves, and worked for Columbia Gas after being honorably discharged. Hap spent most of his career with CRH Catering until his retirement.
Hap and his wife, Marlene are dedicated members of Abundant Life Church in Uniontown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Louise Soxman Denney; his sister, Linda Cordaro and her husband, Guy; and brother Col. Joel Denney.
He leaves behind his soulmate, Marlene. They were married for almost 57 years. He is also survived by his children, Mindi Kay Breakiron and husband Garret, Tye and wife Jessica; along with four grandchildren, whom he was so proud of, Zane, Zack, Caden Hap and Brynn. Also surviving are his brother, Sam and wife Stephanie Denney; and sister-in-law Nancy Denney.
Countless people and professionals have helped Hap along his journey. The family would like to give a special thank you to the medical staff of the UPMC Transplant Team, Dr. Bruce Johnson and Tammy Tokarczk, CRNP; Dr. Richard Cook Sr. of Uniontown; and Denise McCormick, RN of Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to UPMC transplant services. Additionally, please always consider the life-giving gift of organ donation.
Hap leaves behind a legacy of humility and loving everyone he came in contact with. He was a disciple maker many times over and a true leader of his family.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, in Abundant Life Church in Uniontown. Please note, the church will be practicing social distancing measures. The family would like to greet those in attendance outside in the pavilion following the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
