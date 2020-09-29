Vanderbilt
Ralph Dwayne Arison, 86, of Vanderbilt, formerly of Bridgeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 28, 1934, in Vanderbilt, a son of Clayton Francis and Nellie Caroline Hart Arison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Dale Arison; nephew Jeffery Arison.
He retired from Schindler Elevator, where he worked for 37 years, to enjoy his passion of farming on his family farm. He was always active in his church community. He enjoyed wintering in West Palm Beach, Fla., for 20 years and traveling extensively with his wife and family.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Margaret Wallace Arison; two sons, Ralph Thomas Arison and wife Clare of Flatwoods, David Scott Arison and wife Kelli of Bridgeville; three grandchildren, whom he adored, Madison, Caroline and Luke; sister Lois Frawley; sister-in-law Sheila Arison of Crystal Lake, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews.
Ralph's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., the hour of Ralph's funeral service, Wednesday, September 30, in East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Vanderbilt, with the Rev. David McElroy officiating. Interment to follow in Bowman Flatwoods Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
