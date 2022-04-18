Ralph E. Caton Jr.

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. High 41F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.