Uniontown
Ralph E. Caton Jr., 87, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in his home, with loving family by his side. He was born August 4, 1934, in Georges Township.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ralph E. Caton Sr. and Mary A. Wilhelm Caton; and a brother, George Arthur Caton.
Ralph was a graduate of Georges Township High School Class of 1952, served honorably with the 101st Army Airborne from 1956-1958, and was retired from the Ford Engine Plant in Brook Park, Ohio.
He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the National Rifle Association. Ralph was a loving father, son, uncle and brother.
Surviving are his son, Douglas Caton of Elyria, Ohio; sister, Darlene Caton; and brother, Mark Caton (Ann) of Uniontown; nephews, Seth Caton (Amy) and Matthew Caton (Madison), and niece, Marilyn Caton, all of Uniontown; and four great-nephews, Seth II, Casey, Jacob and John.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, April 20, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with the Rev. Ronald Rosner officiating. Interment will follow in Sugar Valley Cemetery, Bruceton mills, W.Va.
Military honors will be accorded graveside by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in memory of Ralph, to the Wounded Warriors Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.shellfuneralhome.com.
