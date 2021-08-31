Vanderbilt
Ralph E. Galley, 98, of Vanderbilt, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, in his residence, with his loving family at his side. Ralph was born August 19, 1923, in Vanderbilt, a son of the late Frank Boyd Galley and Ida Woodward Galley.
Ralph graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1941, where he met his beloved wife of 71 years, Marjorie Herron of Dunbar.
Ralph graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and was the proprietor of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home for 70 years. Founded by his father, Frank B. Galley, the funeral home celebrated its 100-year anniversary in June of this year. Ralph's motto in operating his funeral home was to always treat others the way you would like to be treated.
Always dedicated to the community, Ralph operated an ambulance service in previous years, and was deputy coroner for many years during his tenure as a funeral director.
He was a lifelong member of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church, where he once served as treasurer and elder.
He served in the U.S Navy in the medical corp during World War II, and participated in the invasion of Okinawa.
Ralph was a member of the Emory Lewis Pratt Post 568 of the American Legion for 75 years. A talented musician, he enjoyed playing the saxophone and throughout his life Ralph enjoyed reading newspapers and car magazines, watching Steelers football games and PGA golf, listening to music of the 1940s, and in previous years enjoyed golfing. Having a great love of animals, Ralph enjoyed his many pets of which his dog, Ben, was his favorite.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Herron Galley; his son, Edward Galley; and his sister, Ruth Fosbrink.
Ralph was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be sadly missed by his loving family, including his daughter, Lynette Galley Korelko and husband David of Uniontown; his granddaughter, Jessica Hamrock of Perryopolis; his grandson, Matthew Hess of Vanderbilt; his great-granddaughter, Genevieve Hamrock; niece Meredith Graff (Steve); great-niece Lauren Leeper (Chris); and great-nephew Christopher Graff (Melinda).
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice for their recent care.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, September 2, with his pastor, the Rev. David McElroy officiating. Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery, with full military honors.
Messages and condolences may be left at www.fergusonfunerals.com.
Love Lasts Forever!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.