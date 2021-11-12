Point Marion
Ralph G. Fowler Jr., 56, of Point Marion, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his home following a brief illness. Born in Morgantown on February 1, 1965, he was a son of Bonnie West Leitter of Point Marion, and the late Ralph Fowler, Sr.
He attended Albert Gallatin High School, and had formerly worked as a truck driver at the stone quarries, and more recently, worked along the river tying up barge tows.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and her husband, Ronnie Leitter, is his wife, Jackie Medved Fowler; three children, Lindsey Watson and husband Christopher of Smithfield, Zachery G. Fowler and fiancee Cheyenne Deal, and Erin Fowler and her boyfriend Jason Carper, all of Point Marion; and four grandchildren, Lauren and Ryder Watson, and Jayden G. and Baylie Fowler.
The oldest of many children, he is also survived by a brother, Tim Fowler of Lake Lynn, a sister, Tammy Grubb of Morgantown; several other step-brothers and step-sisters whom he loved; and his faithful companion, "Tiny" who was with him to the end.
He was a man of deep faith who loved his family, and he will be dearly missed.
He was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ruth Eleanor and Delmon West, in whose home he was raised as a child.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service, on Saturday, with Pastor Linda Fulmer officiating.
Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown. www.herod-rishel.com
