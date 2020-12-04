Ralph J. Cornish Sr.

Uniontown
Ralph J. “Jimmy” Cornish Sr., 71, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. He was born June 26, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of Fred Cornish and Della Nicklow Cornish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Cornish Jr.; and two sisters, Arlene Mitchell and Margie Conaway.
Jimmy was an independent truck driver and owned and operated C & C Trucking with his brother before retirement.
Left to cherish Jimmy’s memory are his loving wife, Lorraine Van LuVanee Cornish; three sons, Ralph Cornish, George Cornish and Robert Cornish; a daughter, Dollie Fogle and husband Charles of Connellsville; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Cornish, Joshua Mullen and wife Sierra, Tamika Cornish, Devon Cornish, Alexis Cornish, Lynn Fogle, James Fogle, Robert Silbaugh and wife Lufeshia, Nathan Horner, Kyle Horner and Caitlyn Horner; seven great-grandchildren, Jaylen Ethridge, Jakailah Ethridge, Alaiya Mullen, Delilah Blazquez, Ra’yliea Silbaugh, Rar’ity Silbaugh and Robert Silbaugh IV; a sister, Karen Cornish of Uniontown; a special uncle, John Henry Nicklow; a cousin, Sherry Salerno; and brother, Albert C. Mc Gregor Sr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Jimmy’s life, Friday, December 4, with Pastor Lenard Tucker officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.