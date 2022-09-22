Perryopolis
Ralph L. Lynn, 80, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with his family by his side, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills. Born February 23, 1942, in Layton, he was a son of the late Ralph and Helen Carocci Lynn.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Lynn was Methodist by faith, and was a member of the Sons & Daughters of Italy.
Ralph was a gifted carpenter; he worked for Manown Builders, was a member of the Carpenters Union and did his own carpentry work. He was someone many would go to for advice on how to build things. Ralph was instrumental in constructing the log cabins at the Sampey Park.
A devoted Frazier sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Frazier girls softball and volleyball teams and the Fayette County Baseball League.
Ralph was a loving husband, father and pap; he would do anything for his family and friends and had a love for animals, especially his puppies.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Chiaraluna Lynn, to whom he was married to for 62 years; two daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Frank Kalinowski of Nazareth, Tami and Mike Rock of Perryopolis; son and daughter-in-law, Paris and Kim Lynn of McKees Rocks; six grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, Tyler, Ali, Miranda and Paris; two great-grandchildren, Grace and Hadley, and a great-granddaughter, Olivia, due in October; pet dogs, Minnie, Teddy and grandpuppy Lulu.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lynn.
Funeral services are private for the family and arrangements have been entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
