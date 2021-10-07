Dunbar
Ralph M. McGarrity, 78, of Dunbar, passed away, Friday, October 1, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born March 29, 1943, in Dunbar, son of the late John McGarrity and Gertrude Miller McGarrity.
Surviving are children, Colleen Alfery (fiancee Ronald McDowell), Shaun (Deirdre) McGarrity, Margaret (Larry) Golden, Kevin "Buck" McGarrity, William "Bear" (Luvis) McGarrity, and grandchildren Amanda, Bethany, Josh, Carrie, Shaun, JC, and Caitlyn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn L.Tichnell McGarrity; and his siblings, John "Jack" McGarrity, Eleanor Wheaton, Joseph McGarrity, Anna Mae Rose, Gertrude McGarrity, Kathryn Sines, and Mark McGarrity. He was the last remaining member of his immediate family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at the funeral home, at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
