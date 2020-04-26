Perryopolis
Ralph Radishek, 94, of Perry Twp., Perryopolis, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Banning, PA on April 30, 1925, a son of Anthony and Edna Scufca Radishek.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter J. Radishek.
He was a self-employed dairy farmer and never married. He was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis, PA.
Ralph is survived by his special friend of 24 years, Manie Stricklin; several nieces and cousins.
Due to the present COVID-19 precautions his Blessing Service and Interment at West Newton Cemetery were private with Father Efren Ambre as celebrant.
Ralph's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.