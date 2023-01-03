Ralph Richard Mt.Joy, 81, of Carmichaels, Pa., passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in his home.
He was born June 12, 1941 in West Brownsville, Pa., a son of the late Ralph E. and Mary Frances Bakewell Mt. Joy. Rich was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School and resided in Carmichaels most of his life. He served in the U. S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam Era.
Rich worked for the J & L Steel Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio before working at the former Volkswagen Plant in New Stanton, Pa. He then worked with his brother, Irvin, in home construction in Maryland before working many years at the Carmichaels Senior Center.
Rich was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 and Cumberland American Legion Post 400. He served in the Carmichaels Honor Guard with the American Legion for hundreds of funeral details. Rich enjoyed socializing with anyone he met and had a "heart of gold". He was an ultimate son, brother and uncle.
Surviving are five sisters, Dalene Watson of St. Augustine, Fla., Joyce Busti (Pete) of Crucible, Pa., Mary Jo Corcoran, his caretaker at home, Kim Nath (John) of Valencia, Pa. and Shaneen Krebs (Chris) of Mercer, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a brother, Irvin Lee Mt.Joy; a sister, Paula Huff; and two nephews, Irvin Lee Mt.Joy, Jr., and John Edward Mt.Joy.
Family and friends are welcome 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa., 724- 966-5500, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, with the Rev. Richard Schimansky officiating.
Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels with military honors accorded by the U. S. Army and the Greene County Honor Guard. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Legion Post 400, 205 E. George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
