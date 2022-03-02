Cheat Lake, W.Va.
Ralph S. Beatty, 80, of Cheat Lake, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 27, 2022, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va. Born August 10, 1941, near Point Marion, he was a son of the late Lester and Geraldine Harless Beatty.
Ralph attended the former Point Marion High School, and honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Antietam. He retired in 2003 as the assistant facilities director for West Virginia University after 30 years of employment with the university.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Shirley Dennis Beatty; two sons, Michael Beatty and wife Jodie, and Mark Beatty, all of Gans; six grandchildren, Elijah, Kyle, Kayann, Elizabeth, Lindsay and Lauren; one great-grandson, Paxton "Pac-man"; and one sister, Betty Bird and husband Randy of Point Marion.
One brother, John Beatty, is also deceased.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Condolences for his family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.