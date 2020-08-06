Ralph T. Burnworth Sr.

Fairchance
Ralph T. "Tommy" Burnworth Sr., 52, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 25, 1967, in Uniontown, a son of the late Eddie Burnworth and Janet Lincoln Burnworth.
Tommy attended Laurel Highlands High School. He was a graduate of Wicomico Community College for Diesel Mechanic, Plumbing and Hydrolics. Tommy was a member of Hutchinson Gun Club.
Left to cherish Tommy's memory are his daughter, Britney Adams (Roger) of Chincoteague, Va.; son Ralph T. "R.J." Burnworth Jr. (Christian) of Greenbackville, Va.; brothers Eddie Burnworth Jr. of Uniontown and Phillip Burnworth (Regina) of McClellandtown; sisters Susan Cramer (John) of Uniontown, Melinda Collins of Hopwood and Lori Detrick (Ed) of Markleysburg; grandchildren Waylen Adams, Emmalynn Adams and Brooklyn Burnworth; and a special niece, Patty Ann Michales (Ricky) of Fairchance, with whom he resided, and several other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Tommy's life, Thursday, August 6, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
