Dilliner
Ralph W. "Babo" Bate, 84, of Dilliner, Moffitt-Sterling, died Friday, September 11, 2020.
Friends are invited to join his family for graveside services in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17. Military Honors will be accorded at that time by the Point Marion Veterans Posts. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
For complete obituary, please see www.herod-rishel.com
