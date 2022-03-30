1941-2022 formerly of Masontown Ramona Lecea Vignali, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in her home, surrounded by family, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ramona was the fourth of five daughters and one son born in Edenborn. She joyfully spent as much time with her sisters as possible throughout her life: early morning coffee or late night chats sitting on the swing that her father had built beneath their grape arbor. She met her beloved husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Vignali, in high school and together they raised five children in Austintown, Ohio. She devoted her time and energy to building a nurturing family home where their children thrived. Ramona travelled around the U.S. and abroad to spend time with her 13 grandchildren, enjoying watching their theatrical, musical and athletic accomplishments, cooking and baking together, and doting on each of them. She firmly believed that each of her grandchildren was perfect in every way. She will be missed by her family and friends - and by every person to have felt her warm hugs or kind words.
