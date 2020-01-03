Ohiopyle
Randall D. Leonard, 54, of Ohiopyle, passed away December 31, 2019 in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born November 15, 1965 in Connellsville. He is the son of Lawrence “Sonny” Leonard and the late Lois Lee Leonard.
In addition to his father he is survived by his step-mother, Janice Leonard; two children, Brandon Leonard and Courtney Leonard, both of Ohiopyle; brother, Ronald Leonard (Sue) of Wexford; two nieces, Marissa Leonard and Carli Leonard; one nephew, Owen Leonard, all of Wexford; and numerous cousins in the Leonard and Lee families.
Randall was a member of Gospel Center Church in Markleysburg. He was employed at Henry Clay Villa and president of Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, Thursday January 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday January 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday January 4 until 11 a.m. the hour of the service with Pastor Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.