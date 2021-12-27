Smock
Randall F. Cramer, 76, of Smock, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Uniontown on January 1945, the son of the late Allen and Ruth Cramer of Vanderbilt.
Randall graduated from Uniontown High School in 1963 and California State College in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He taught at Frazier High School then worked as an industrial engineer for Westinghouse Electric and Rockwell International.
In 1970 he began to pursue his dream as a home builder, owning and operating Northern Builders for 40 years. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather "Pappy."
Randall was a man of great faith and lived it every day. His greatest passions were studying the Bible, spending time with family, especially "Facetiming" his granddaughters, working in his shop, and riding his bicycle. He was a competitive cyclist for the past 11 years, competing at both state and national levels, medaling many times. He was inducted into the Uniontown High School Hall of Fame in 2019 for his track accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of 53 years; children, Shari (Brad) Rogers of Lemont Furnace, Scott Cramer of Smock, and Brian (Stephanie) Cramer of Camp Hill; granddaughters, Miriam and Abigail; granddog, Leo; and siblings, Duane (Judy) Cramer of Vanderbilt, Virginia Cramer of Vanderbilt, and Wes (Toni) Cramer of Monongahela.
Friends will be received at SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA, from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 29. The funeral service will be held at Cherry Tree Alliance Church at 1 pm on Thursday, December 30, with Pastor David Goodin officiating. A private interment will follow at Flatwoods-Bowman Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.