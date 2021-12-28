Smock
Randall F. Cramer, 76, of Smock, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home.
Friends will be received at SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA, from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 29. The funeral service will be held at Cherry Tree Alliance Church at 1 pm on Thursday, December 30, with Pastor David Goodin officiating. A private interment will follow at Flatwoods-Bowman Cemetery.
