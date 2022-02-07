formerly of Connellsvill
Randall F. "Randy" Whoric, 73 of Scottdale, formerly of Connellsville, died Friday, February 4, 2022 in the Conemaugh Valley Hospital, Johnstown.
He was born December 24, 1948 in Connellsville a son of the late Frank A. and Lois C. Ambrose Whoric.
Randy was a 1966 graduate of Connellsville High School. He received his undergraduate degree and his master's degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Randy was a social studies teacher in the Connellsville Area School District for 36 years where he also served as an assistant track and field and football coach. He was veteran of the Army National Guard. Randy was a member of the Pennsville Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and Junior Church.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed studying the bible and he had a love of traveling, chaperoning students on trips to Germany and also participating in a University of Pittsburgh Study Abroad for teachers, in China. Randy was an avid sports enthusiast who loved all sports.
He is survived by one son, Nathan Whoric and his wife Amanda Myers Whoric of Mill Run; his brother, Barry Whoric and his wife Lisa of Scottdale; his former wife, Donna Beaver Whoric of Scottdale; his former brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. William Beaver and his wife Susan of Bear Rocks, Gregory Beaver and his wife Judie of Connellsville and Debbie Brosh and her husband John of Scottdale, who helped care for Randy in the past few years and whom the family most truly appreciates all that they did for him and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jared Whoric.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. Additional viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Tuesday in the funeral home the hour of services with Rev. Timothy Kitchen officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Those attending the viewing or services will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
