Republic
Randall John Linderman, Sr., “Randy”, 70, of Republic, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with his loving family at his side.
He was born on November 3, 1952, in Connellsville, son of the late Gilbert Lee and Mary Louise Riter Linderman.
Randy was a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church in Smock.
Besides his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Cindi Myers Linderman; brother, Gilbert “Gib” Linderman and his wife, Raedene; and sister, Candy Kocak.
Randy is survived by his five children: Randall John Linderman, Jr. “Randy” and his wife, Nicole, Rachel Linderman and partner, Todd Dunham, Christa Karem and husband, Geno, Ashley Linderman and partner, Kenny Ashton and Sara Linderman; two stepchildren: Ashley Roberts and partner, Carl Nicola, Jr. and Krista Felio and husband, J.D.; 15 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; sister, Gail Nicolo and husband, Don; brother-in-law, Rob Kocak; former wife, Donna Linderman; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21st. A Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. with Reverend Laura Blank Officiating. Interment will take place at Church Hill Cemetery at a later date.
