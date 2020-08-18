Uniontown
Randall Thomas, 54, of Uniontown, went peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, August 14, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born February 5, 1966, in Uniontown, a son of Lillian R. Fuller Thomas of Uniontown and the late Robert I. Thomas Sr.
Randy graduated from Calvary Christian Academy in 1985. He worked for CHR Catering as a vending machine mechanic before his retirement.
Randy was a faithful member of the Cherry Tree Alliance Church assisting in many of the church's ministries, North Union Volunteer Fire Department and was a former assistant chief, Fayette Firefighters Association.
He enjoyed playing church softball, camping and spending time with family and pets.
Left to cherish Randy's life are his loving wife of 29 years, Catherine Kurutz Thomas. He is also survived by his adoring daughters, Bethany and Allison Thomas of Perryopolis; two brothers, Robert I. Thomas Jr. and wife Pamela of Hopwood, and Ronald Thomas and wife Janelle of Lawrenceville, Ga.; four sisters, Susan Gallo and husband Randy, Cynthia Floris and husband JD, and Debra Hulton and husband Jeffrey, all of Uniontown, and Sandra Herring and husband Steve of Farmington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friend Joey Thomas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. The family will receive friends in the Cherry Tree Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Randy's life Thursday, August 20, with the Rev. David Goodin and the Rev. Joseph Floris as co-officiants. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Randy's memory to the Cherry Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401, or North Union Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 2A, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
A fireman's memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church.
