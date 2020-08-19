Uniontown
Randall Thomas, 54, of Uniontown, went peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, August 14, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. The family received friends in the Cherry Tree Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18. Visitation continues from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Randy's life Thursday, August 20, with the Rev. David Goodin and the Rev. Joseph Floris as co-officiants. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Randy's memory to the Cherry Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401, or North Union Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 2A, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
A fireman's memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church.
