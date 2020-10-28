Randolph Harrall Mosley Jr.

Uniontown
Randolph Harrall “Chook” Mosley Jr., 50, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, West Virginia.
Randy was born January 17, 1970, in Uniontown. He was a certified electrician through Fayette Institute of Commerce and Technology and retired from long haul truck driving with Celadon. Randy loved to hunt, fish, cook on the grill, and hang out with his son, Xavier and grandson Terrell.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Harrall Mosley Sr.; grandparents Harry and Lillian Still, Raymond Mosley and Estelle Mosley; aunts Karen Still and Cynthia McBeth; and uncle Harry Wayne Still.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving mother, Idella Martin (Elwood); his baby sister, Nadra Humphrey (Brandon); and brothers Scott Martin and Brandon Harewood; a significant other, Nicole Yasmine Burkes; children Randolph III, Annissia, Ameer, Xavier and a cherished stepdaughter, Sammie Clark; eight grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 29, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street Uniontown. A private family service will be held Friday, October 30.
Masks are required.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
