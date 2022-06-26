Lemont Furnace
Randy A. Rose, 67, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was born on October 8, 1954 in Uniontown. He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1972 and Temple University in 1976. He spent his career working at 84 Lumber and Norfolk Southern as a Railroad Engineer.
Randy enjoyed reading, Science-Fiction, and movies, as he was a Star Wars buff.
He was the son of the late Gerald Rose, and Mary Alice and Joseph Palavin.
Beloved husband of the late Christine Gribble Rose; loving father of Ryan (Anmarie) Rose and Lindsey (Jason Smith) Rose; cherished Pop Pop of Mackenzie and Taryn Rose, and Sterling and Pierce Smith; half-brother of Rusty, Todd and Jack Rose.
He is fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and Uncle, Jim Reckard; along with his Gribble in-laws: Shirley Carr, Bobbie Springer, Patti (Ron) Knapp, Cindy (Rich) Campbell, and Mike Gribble.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 9, 2022 at Saint Peter's Anglican Church, 60 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, followed by a memorial church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Peter's Anglican Church.
