Brownsville
Softly and tenderly Randy Cole, 65, of Brownsville, was summoned to his new home Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
He was born October 15, 1957, a son of the late Robert Porter Cole and Doris Heffern Cole.
He lived in lsabella and attended and graduated from Brownsville High School. After graduation, Randy traveled to the west coast and throughout the country, settling down in Lorraine County, Ohio, where he lived for 30 years and raised a daughter and son.
Most notable, Randy worked as a governmental deep-sea welder and in construction. This experience led him to own his own construction company in Pennsylvania. When his parents needed him, he gave up his job in Ohio and returned to lsabella, where he remained after the passing of his parents, Robert and Doris Cole. He was also preceded in death by grandson, Tyler Perry Canter; and brother, Robert Porter Cole, Jr.
In November 2021, Randy met and fell in love with Laura, the woman whom he would spend his remaining days with.
Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved bride of five weeks, Laura Ann Hoover Cole; daughter, Deborah Jean (Perry Wayne "Zeek") Canter; son, Randy Lee (Brittany "DeeLee") Cole; grandchildren, Dylan Wayne Canter, Paige Jean Canter, Talor Madison Canter, and Hailey Elizabeth Canter, Nevaeh Ray Hamilton, Alasia Alexis Marie Payton, Oriya Hope Cole, Aaron Lee Cole, Devan Trevon Payton, and Rowen Allen Cole; siblings, Roberta, (Cole) Zadravec and Darrel Cole.
Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and he will be missed by many. He will live on through them all until God reunites us again.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 2, with chapel service starting at 1 p.m. in House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora. A celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
