Randy Earl "Jake" White Jr., 43, of Lake Lynn, passed away suddenly, at his home, Monday, March 16, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., December 26, 1976, the son of Mary Stewart White of Smithfield and Randy Earl White Sr. and his wife Debi of Core, W.Va.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Lillian Marie Bennett White; children, daughter Haley White and her fiance Robert Ziots of Smock; sons, Seth, Blake, Chase and Colt White, all at home; and grandson, Carsyn Ziots; siblings, Belinda Wilson and her husband Mike of Uniontown, Krissy White and her fiance Arthur Huey of Smithfield, Ashley Ponceroff and her husband Austin of Wadestown, W.Va.; numerous loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jake was a devoted father, grandfather, husband and son. He was a great man of faith and character. He most enjoyed his time loving and supporting not only his own children's passions but countless others, as well. Always their coach and number one fan in not only sports but in life. He loved all and was a great friend who would lend an ear or shoulder to anyone in need. He enjoyed early morning coffee with his Uncle Bill and cherished his conversations with his Uncle Jimbo.
A private visitation will be held Friday, March 20, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 East Church Street, Fairchance. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield. Due to the current mandated safety precautions, we ask that any monetary donations be made out to Randy White Jr. or Lillian and can be sent to United Bank, P.O. Box 396, Point Marion, PA 15474 for the family.
