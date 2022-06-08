Augusta, W.Va.
Randy J. Newcomer Sr., 62, of Augusta, W.Va., formerly of Connellsville, passed away, in his daughter’s home, Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Randy was born September 24, 1959, in Connellsville, to the late William and Jo Ann Newcomer.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Nicole Newcomer; son-in-law, Troy Stockton; son, Randy Newcomer Jr.; son-in-law, Ryan Rimel; brother, William (Lori) Newcomer; niece, Elisha; and aunt, Judy Butler.
Randy was best known for his dog, Roxy.
A balloon release will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the family home.
Special thanks to the nurses at Amedisys Hospice for all the love and wonderful care you have given to Randy and our family.
Arrangements entrusted to SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME, Ligonier.
