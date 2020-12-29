Uniontown
Randy Keith Hone, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born October 4, 1955, in Connellsville, a son of George Hone and the late Naomi Etling Cossell.
Randy enjoyed the Special Olympics Fayette County, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins and anything sports related. He also enjoyed traveling with his friend Randall Smith and his wife Diane and his sister Kelly and her late husband John Linko.
Before going into the nursing home, Randy resided with his nephew, Vincent Cossell, who he dearly loved.
He was a member of the Connellsville Moose 16 and the Church of Christ in Uniontown.
Randy is survived by his siblings, John Hone (Deena) of Grove Porte, Ohio, Susan Jenkins of Uniontown, Donna Lisovich (Mark) of Leisenring, Sherry Hone of Uniontown, Kelly Linko of Uniontown and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Randy was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Frederick Cossell; brother-in-laws, John Linko and Kurt Priester.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Due to COVID restrictions, no visitation or services will be held and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy’s name to the Special Olympics Fayette County, P.O. Box 682, Uniontown, PA 15401.
