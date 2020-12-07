Republic
Randy Lee Bias, 56, of Republic, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born April 10, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va.
Randy was a driver for Waste Management, South Penn Resources. He was a loving fiance, son, brother and father, who enjoyed life to the fullest.
Surviving are his fiancee, Carla Boord; parents Fred R. Bias Sr. and Barbara Helmick Bias; daughter Americus Bias; brothers Fred Bias, Jr. and Danny Bias; and sister Terri Roberts.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.