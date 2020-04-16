Uniontown
Randy Nicholas DeBerry, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
He was born June 2, 1949, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Dana Glen and Letha Beverly Clayton DeBerry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy Steven DeBerry (2019); and sister, Sandy Price.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Destiny Stone; sisters, Lois (Tim) Hickle, Lesa DeBerry; brothers, Dana (Susan) DeBerry, Ronnie (Kelly) DeBerry, Terry (Kim) DeBerry, Donnie DeBerry; daughter-in-law, Lorretta DeBerry; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current national COVID-19 virus restrictions, visitation and funeral services are private. Randy will be interred in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Republic, has been entrusted with Randy's professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
