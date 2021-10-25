Brownsville
Randy Paul Constable, 67, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born in Brownsville on April 12, 1954 a son of late Leroy Paul and Mary Ann Durigan Constable.
Randy is survived by his siblings, Evelyn McCann (companion J R Lemley), Diane Zeglen (John), Patricia Waugh (Patrick) who was like a brother to him, Ernest Constable (Janet), Frederick Constable (Dorothy); nieces, Angela Constable - Ellis Anderson, Christine Constable, Demarie Constable; many friends.
He was a great brother and will be dearly missed. Randy worked at Hillman Barge and Shumar Welding for many years and was a member of Hiller V. F. C. He had a big heart and wanted to help everyone.
In honoring Randy's wishes there will be no public funeral services.
His funeral services have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, PA.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hiller V. F. C., 911 First Street, Hiller, PA 15444.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
