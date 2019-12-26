Morgantown, W.Va.
Randy Uphold, 60, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Uniontown. He was born March 27, 1959, in Morgantown, a son of Mary Jane Hoskins Uphold and the late George Uphold.
Randy was a long haul truck driver for many years. In his free time, he was an avid Mountaineer fan and enjoyed, motorcycles, tricycles and camping.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Shawn Uphold and wife Tracy of Orlando, Fla.; granddaughters Kelsi and Kira Uphold; fianc Patsyhelen Palm; former wife, Donna Uphold; and nieces and nephews Lori Keslar and David Goldsberg.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Uphold.
Friends and family will be received from 9 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, December 28, at HASTINGS FUNERAL HOME, 153 Spruce Street, Morgantown, with Pastor Scott Whetzel officiating. Private interment will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.
