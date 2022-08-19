Uniontown
Randy William Golden, 58, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 13, 2022, in his home. He was born June 16, 1964, in Uniontown, a son of James H. and Donna R. Leckman Golden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James “Jimbo” Golden.
Randy was a very kind soul. He enjoyed his Jeep, going to concerts, cooking, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Randy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Michelle (Micki Hodor) Golden; stepson, Christopher Ashton and his wife, Vernadette; three granddaughters; one grandson; sister, Jamie Golden Runburg; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.