Smithfield, Pa.
Ray Alvin Gray Sr., 97 of Smithfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 28, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born on July 16, 1926, son of the late Reverend Roy Logan Gray and Rose Swaney Gray.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Anna Louise Wheeler Gray; daughter, Carol Ann Rahm, (Douglas Sr. and Douglas Jr.); and also his siblings, Walter, Ralph and Edwin Gray, Keturah Strouse and Floella Schaberl.
Ray was a Mine Foreman at Duquesne Light, Warwick Mine for 20 years prior to his retirement in 1987. He was a proud coal miner with 40 plus years of experience, obtaining his Mine Foremen education at Penn State University in 1967.
Ray and his wife owned Grays Confectionery (gas station and general store) in Haydentown, and also Grays Recycling near Smithfield.
In his spare time, he loved to farm, garden, trap, fish, taxidermy and Morel mushroom hunt. He was also a very avid hunter, who went hunting until the age of 96 with his son-in-law, Tom. He proudly shot his last buck, an eight point with an 18 inch spread at the age of 93. Ray was a member of the UMWA, Mountain Lodge and Elks Lodge #370 in Uniontown.
Surviving are his daughter and caregiver, Joy Lynn Williams (Tom Sr.) and Holly and Tommie Jr. He also has a son, Ray Gray Jr. (Debbie) and Nicole; grandchildren, Jason Rahm and Cristina Myers (Ed) and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Reverend Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Swaney Family Plot at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.