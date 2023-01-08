Smithfield
Ray Dillow, Sr., 74, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born January 7, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of Raymond and Alberta Smith Dillow.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Wayne Dillow and James Franklin Dillow.
Ray is survived by his wife, Edna Pearl Fowler Dillow; and a son, Ray Dillow, Jr.
Ray's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, January 14, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
