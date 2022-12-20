Smithfield
Ray E. Firestone Sr., 78, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022.
He was born April 14, 1944, in Uniontown, a son of the late James and Ruth Smitley Firestone.
Ray loved his job as a heavy machine operator.
He was a US Army veteran.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors, especially when fishing with his sons. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and hanging out in the garage with his family and friends.
Ray resided at Eicher’s Care Home for the last two years, where he received great care and had many friends.
Ray is survived by three sons, Ray Firestone Jr., James Firestone and Jay Firestone and wife, Bethany; five grandchildren; a daughter, Tammy Rae Gueler; a sister, Karen Ohler and husband, Ronnie Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was predeased by his ex-wife, Carlotta Firestone; a brother, Ronnie Firestone Sr.; a sister, Bonita Legarth; and an infant brother, PJ Firestone.
Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME LLC., 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724)628-9033, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, the time of service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com
