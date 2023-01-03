McClellandtown
Raymond A. Newman, Sr., 68, of McClellandtown, Pa., died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born July 19, 1954 in Morgantown, W.Va., he was a son of the late Robert and Ada Belle Cobb Newman.
A 1973 graduate of German Township High School, he had formerly worked for Crane Brothers at Lock 8 loading coal barges, and also for Lakeview County Club in Morgantown in the Supply Department.
Surviving are his sons, Raymond A. Newman and Gary Newman; daughters, Heaven Namish, Ada Newman, Manila Wiles, Jennifer Newman, Sandra Newman and Rayanna Newman; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janice Darnell, Emma Newman, and Linda Bryner; two brothers, George and Chuck Newman; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
His wife Manila "Sissy" Gardner Newman passed away on August 16, 1994. Also deceased are brothers, William, Robert, Larry, and David Newman; and a sister, Evelyn McGee.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday the hour of service in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Robert Swope officiating. Interment follows in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
