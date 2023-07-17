Lemont Furnace
Raymond Carson Evans, 68 of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Friday July 14, 2023.
He was born on Friday January 7, 1955 in Uniontown, a son of the late Floyd and Nettie Bailey Evans.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Gertrude, Margaret; and brothers, Floyd "Jabo", Tony, John and Ronald.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Lisa DuVall and husband Dan; grandchildren, Benjamin DuVall, Claire DuVall; siblings, Genny Arnold, William Evans, Charles Evans (Mary), Nancy Evans (Dan), and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday July 16, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown PA 15401 2023.
Military Honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood at 4 p.m., in the funeral home.
