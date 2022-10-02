Raymond E. Biddle, Jr., "Daddy Ray", 86, passed away at home on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1936, in Brownsville, a son of the late Raymond E. Biddle, Sr and Margaret Biddle.
He graduated from Brownsville High School, served his country in the Marine Corp and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in History from California State College. He was employed at RCA corporation in Medowlands, PA and was the IBEW Union President, he also taught as a substitute teacher and drove a van for special needs students after retirement. He loved John Wayne, the Pittsburgh Steelers and chocolate candy! When his health permitted, he attended Calvary Apostolic Church and was baptized there at the young age of 81!
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Connie Biddle and his second wife, Elizabeth Biddle; his sister, Shirley Addis; and his brother, Jimmy Biddle; his brother-in-law, William Crow; and his son-in-law, Mitch "Butch" Holliday.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law with whom he resided for the past nine years, Belinda and Phil Smith, Hopwood; and stepson, Michael Dolan and fiance Lin, Pleasant Hills; his sisters, Sandy Vegoda and Judy Biddle, Brownsville. He is also survived by four adult step-grandchildren, Hope (Mitch) Bursac, Ridgeway, S.C., Heather Wolford, Wake Forest, N.C., Rhondalynn (Tony) Brustoski, Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Phil (Jenn) Smith, Jr. of Pittsburgh; and six great-grandchildren, Jena Temple, Pero and Stana Bursac, Madison and Cassandra Smith and Graceson Brustoski and many special nieces and nephews.
He was lovingly cared for by his current full time "Angels" Pam, Wanda, Gerry and many other special caregivers and staff from Angels on Call and his nurse, Diane Humbert and all the aides from UPMC Home Healthcare Uniontown.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, and from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, at the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, PA the hour of service with Pastor Daniel Bayles officiating. Interment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park Brownsville, PA.
